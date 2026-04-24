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'Captain India': Everything we know about Kartik Aaryan starrer
'Captain India' to release in 2027

'Captain India': Everything we know about Kartik Aaryan starrer

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 24, 2026
10:54 am
What's the story

Kartik Aaryan's long-awaited film Captain India has finally locked its release date. The aviation drama, marking his first collaboration with director Shimit Amin, will hit theaters on August 13, 2027, as revealed by Bollywood Hungama﻿. The movie is presented by T-Series and Baweja Studios in association with Midnight Chai Films Ltd. It was first announced in 2021 but faced several delays since then.

Director's comeback

Amin's return to feature filmmaking

The film is especially significant as it marks Amin's return to feature filmmaking after a hiatus of 17 years. Known for his work on films like Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Chak De! India (2007), and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), Amin has built a loyal fanbase over the years.

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See the update here

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Production details

Filming to begin in 2nd half of 2026

Reports suggest that Captain India has completed its location recce and is likely to begin filming in the second half of 2026. The film will be shot across India and Morocco, indicating a large-scale production design suited for its action-thriller setup. Harman Baweja is credited as the writer and producer of the film.

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Film synopsis

Inspired by true events?

While the plot details are under wraps, earlier reports suggested that Captain India is inspired by true events and revolves around a major rescue mission. Aaryan is said to be playing a pilot in the film. The project has undergone a significant creative shift since its original launch, with Amin now at the helm instead of Hansal Mehta.

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