'Captain India': Everything we know about Kartik Aaryan starrer

Kartik Aaryan 's long-awaited film Captain India has finally locked its release date. The aviation drama, marking his first collaboration with director Shimit Amin, will hit theaters on August 13, 2027, as revealed by Bollywood Hungama﻿. The movie is presented by T-Series and Baweja Studios in association with Midnight Chai Films Ltd. It was first announced in 2021 but faced several delays since then.

Director's comeback Amin's return to feature filmmaking The film is especially significant as it marks Amin's return to feature filmmaking after a hiatus of 17 years. Known for his work on films like Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Chak De! India (2007), and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), Amin has built a loyal fanbase over the years.

Twitter Post See the update here #BreakingNews... KARTIK AARYAN - SHIMIT AMIN FILM 'CAPTAIN INDIA' LOCKS RELEASE DATE... #CaptainIndia – which marks the first collaboration of #KartikAaryan and director #ShimitAmin – will release on 13 August 2027 [#IndependenceDay, weekend].#CaptainIndia is presented by… pic.twitter.com/iKdvs9P3n4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2026

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Production details Filming to begin in 2nd half of 2026 Reports suggest that Captain India has completed its location recce and is likely to begin filming in the second half of 2026. The film will be shot across India and Morocco, indicating a large-scale production design suited for its action-thriller setup. Harman Baweja is credited as the writer and producer of the film.

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