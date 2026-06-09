'Scooby-Doo': Netflix's live-action series reveals 1st look at beloved Scooby

Cast & plot

Meet the cast of 'Scooby-Doo: Origins'

The Mystery Inc. gang for Scooby-Doo: Origins includes Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, Tanner Hagen as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, and Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake. Paul Walter Hauser is also set to appear in an undisclosed role. The series is described as a modern reimagining of the beloved cartoon, following Shaggy and Daphne as they become entangled in a chilling mystery involving a lonely Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.