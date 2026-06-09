'Scooby-Doo': Netflix's live-action series reveals 1st look at beloved Scooby
What's the story
Netflix has given fans an early glimpse into its upcoming live-action series, Scooby-Doo: Origins. A sneak-peek video shared on Instagram shows the beloved canine character running through a forest near a summer camp before encountering his future best friend, Shaggy. The show is currently being filmed in Atlanta and is expected to premiere in 2027.
Cast & plot
Meet the cast of 'Scooby-Doo: Origins'
The Mystery Inc. gang for Scooby-Doo: Origins includes Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, Tanner Hagen as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, and Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake. Paul Walter Hauser is also set to appear in an undisclosed role. The series is described as a modern reimagining of the beloved cartoon, following Shaggy and Daphne as they become entangled in a chilling mystery involving a lonely Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.
Production insights
Production details and creative team behind the series
The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Television, with Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serving as writers and showrunners. They are also executive-producing the project along with Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson under their Midnight Radio banner. Meanwhile, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive-produce via Berlanti Productions. Toby Haynes will direct the first episode.