'This place is home': Virat Kohli's heartfelt message for RCB

Title triumph

RCB's second consecutive IPL title

RCB became the third side to defend their IPL title, joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). After the final, Kohli said the team entered this year's final with more confidence than last year. "I said to a few of the boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year," he said. "We knew what kind of ability we have in the group."