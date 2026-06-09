'This place is home': Virat Kohli's heartfelt message for RCB
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the nucleus of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has given a fitting tribute to the side's second Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Days after defending the title with RCB, Kohli took to social media to share an emotional message that quickly went viral. "Started the season with belief. Ended with back-to-back titles," he wrote on X, reflecting on their journey through highs, pressures, hurdles, and unwavering support.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Kohli's tribute
Started the season with belief. Ended with back to back titles. 🏆— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 9, 2026
This team lived every emotion together. The highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because… this place is HOME! ❤️ @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/H02HdsHCX3
Match highlights
Kohli's match-winning knock in final
In the IPL 2026 final, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The team restricted the Titans to 155/8 before chasing it down comfortably in just 18 overs. Kohli played a crucial role in this victory, scoring an unbeaten 75 off just 42 balls. His innings included 9 fours and 3 maximums, with the winning six sealing RCB's title win. Kohli concluded the season with 675 runs at 56.25 (SR: 165.84).
Title triumph
RCB's second consecutive IPL title
RCB became the third side to defend their IPL title, joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). After the final, Kohli said the team entered this year's final with more confidence than last year. "I said to a few of the boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year," he said. "We knew what kind of ability we have in the group."
Franchise bond
Kohli's unbreakable bond with RCB
Kohli has been with RCB since the IPL's inception in 2008, making his bond with the franchise one of the strongest in cricket history. His recent "HOME" message struck a chord with fans who have seen him don RCB colors throughout his IPL career. Notably, Kohli remains the only active player to have represented one franchise since the inaugural IPL edition.