Cardi B tops 2026 BET Awards nominations with 6 nods

Fashion Vanguard and Pulse awards

Cardi B is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for AM I THE DRAMA? facing off against J Cole's The Fall-Off and Mariah the Scientist's HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY.

This year also brings two new awards: Fashion Vanguard (for major style impact) and Pulse Award (celebrating creators shaping Black culture).

With over 20 categories covering music, film, and sports (and fan voting coming soon), there's a lot to look forward to as more details roll out.