Cardi B tops 2026 BET Awards nominations with 6 nods
The BET Awards just dropped their 2026 nominations, and Cardi B is out front with six nods.
Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist aren't far behind with five each, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto all scored four.
The big night goes live on June 28 at 8pm ET on BET.
Fashion Vanguard and Pulse awards
Cardi B is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for AM I THE DRAMA? facing off against J Cole's The Fall-Off and Mariah the Scientist's HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY.
This year also brings two new awards: Fashion Vanguard (for major style impact) and Pulse Award (celebrating creators shaping Black culture).
With over 20 categories covering music, film, and sports (and fan voting coming soon), there's a lot to look forward to as more details roll out.