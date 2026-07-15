Carey Mulligan to star in Billie Eilish's 'The Bell Jar'
What's the story
Three-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan has reportedly joined the cast of Focus Features's upcoming drama The Bell Jar, reported Variety. The film will mark the feature film debut of global pop sensation Billie Eilish. Although the studio is yet to officially announce the project, sources told the outlet that Mulligan will play Mrs. Greenwood, mother to Eilish's character Esther Greenwood.
Director's vision
The film will be directed by Sarah Polley
The Bell Jar will be helmed by Sarah Polley, known for her work on Women Talking.
The film is an adaptation of Sylvia Plath's famous novel of the same name.
It will be produced by Plan B, Studiocanal, and Joy Coalition. The cast also reportedly includes Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
Career highlights
Mulligan's career so far
Mulligan, who recently received an Emmy nomination for her role in the second season of Beef, has a long list of acclaimed films to her credit.
She has been nominated for Oscars for An Education, Promising Young Woman, and Bradley Cooper's Maestro.
She was also recently nominated by BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for another Focus title, The Ballad of Wallis Island.