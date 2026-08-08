Carlile postpones 'Human' UK and Europe tour for personal reasons
Entertainment
Brandi Carlile just let fans know that her UK and European Human Tour dates are moving from late 2026 to March and April 2027, citing personal reasons.
She shared the update on Instagram, saying she's sorry for any hassle, especially for those who already made plans, and she promised, "it will be worth the wait."
Carlile reschedules most shows, Lisbon unchanged
Most shows have been rescheduled, with a few venue changes and some new dates added in. The Lisbon concert couldn't be moved, but you can find the full updated schedule on her website or grab a refund if needed.
Meanwhile, Carlile is still touring the US through September after dropping her latest album last year and says she can't wait to see her European fans next spring.