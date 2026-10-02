Carnatic maestro Thayumanavan dies aged 95, renowned for mridangam konakkol
Entertainment
Carnatic music lost a true legend as Tiruchi R Thayumanavan, renowned for his mridangam and konakkol skills, passed away on Friday at 95.
Starting out in Kottaiyur, Kumbakonam, he trained with top gurus and became a standout figure in the world of rhythm.
Thayumanavan's collaborations, honors and final rites
Thayumanavan played alongside iconic vocalists like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar and the Alathur Brothers.
He married his guru's daughter, Kanagambujam, blending family and music.
To honor his mentor, he built a memorial temple and released a book titled The Life History of Dhakshinamoorthy Pillai in 1987.
His konakkol mastery earned him the Kalaimamani award in 1994.
Final rites are set for Saturday. His impact on Carnatic music will be remembered for generations.