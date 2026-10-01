Carnatic mridangam icon Dorai dies from age related complications

Dorai began performing in the 1940s with his sister and made his stage debut at just eight, even while living with polio.

He became a regular accompanist for M.S. Subbulakshmi and developed a signature style inspired by late Palani Subramania Pillai.

Honored with awards like the Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, he was admired for his humility and trained many students, leaving a lasting legacy in Carnatic music.