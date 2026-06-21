Carpenter Chandradhari Yadav dies on Bhansali's 'Love & War' set
Entertainment
A heartbreaking accident happened on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War: 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Yadav lost his life after an electric shock, reportedly caused by a short circuit.
The incident has sparked concerns about safety standards in Bollywood film sets.
Bhansali team offers ₹40L aid
Bhansali's team has offered ₹40 lakh to Yadav's family, and the workers' union is pushing for a job for his wife plus education support for his daughters.
Union reps pointed out that Yadav had worked almost 20 hours before the tragedy, urging stricter safety checks to protect workers in the future.
Production team offers condolences to family
The production team also sent heartfelt condolences to his family during this tough time.