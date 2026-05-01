'White Lotus's Carrie Coon to star in new psychological thriller

Carrie Coon ( The White Lotus ), Ben Platt (The Politician), and Lukas Gage (Smile 2) will star in a new psychological thriller titled I Am Not Your Mother. The film is being directed by Craig Johnson and written by Johnson and Ryan O'Connell. Mister Smith Entertainment will launch international sales at the upcoming Cannes market, reported Deadline.

Film synopsis This is what 'I Am Not Your Mother' is about The film's synopsis reads: "Ollie (Platt), a young, queer director with a murky past, becomes fixated on Nora Dresden (Coon), an iconic actor in search of her comeback." "When she agrees to star in his debut feature, admiration turns to obsession, and their collaboration spirals into a toxic game of control, blurring the line between artist and muse." The film is currently in pre-production.

Film themes 'Tapping into stan culture and diva worship...' Shane Kelly, Mister Smith's SVP International Sales & Acquisitions, said in a statement that they were drawn to the film's exploration of "tapping into stan culture and diva worship in an era where identity and performance are getting harder and harder to tell apart." He described, "It's self-aware, stylish and gets just a little unhinged as it hurtles toward its shocking climax."

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