'White Lotus' S04: Laura Dern replaces Helena Bonham Carter
What's the story
Laura Dern is the latest addition to the cast of The White Lotus Season 4, reported Deadline. She will be stepping into a new role created by series creator Mike White, replacing Helena Bonham Carter, who exited the show last week. HBO had earlier stated that it became clear during filming that Carter's character "didn't align" with the show's vision.
Past collaborations
Dern has previously worked with HBO
Dern is not new to The White Lotus, having previously voiced a character in the second season. She also has a history of working with HBO on projects like Big Little Lies, Recount, and Enlightened. Her role in Big Little Lies earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series in 2017.
Production details
About 'The White Lotus' S04
The fourth season of The White Lotus is being filmed on the French Riviera, with locations including Cannes, St. Tropez, Monaco, and Paris. The cast also includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, and Alexander Ludwig, among others. The upcoming season will be set during the Cannes Film Festival at the Airelles Château de la Messardiére and Hotel Martinez hotels.