Helena Bonham Carter exits 'The White Lotus' S04; here's why

Role changes

The role is now being revamped

The HBO spokesperson further stated, "The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks." "HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon." This decision marks a rare instance of creative-driven recasting on The White Lotus.