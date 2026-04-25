Helena Bonham Carter exits 'The White Lotus' S04; here's why
What's the story
Helena Bonham Carter, the two-time Oscar-nominated actor, has exited the upcoming fourth season of HBO's The White Lotus. The news comes just over a week after production began on the French Riviera for this new installment of Mike White's hit murder mystery series. An HBO spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that "the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set."
Role changes
The role is now being revamped
The HBO spokesperson further stated, "The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks." "HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon." This decision marks a rare instance of creative-driven recasting on The White Lotus.
Production details
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'The White Lotus' S04
The fourth season of The White Lotus features an ensemble cast including Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka. Filming locations include Cannes and St. Tropez in France. The hotels featured in this season are Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere in Saint-Tropez as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hotel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes.