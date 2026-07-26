'Carrie' miniseries to premiere October 7 on Amazon Prime Video
The first look at the new Carrie miniseries just dropped at San Diego Comic-Con, and it's giving Stephen King's 1974 novel a fresh update for 2026.
Directed by Mike Flanagan, this eight-episode series lands on Amazon Prime Video on October 7 and marks the fourth time Carrie's story hits the screen.
Howell leads 'Carrie' exploring mental health
Set in today's world, the show dives into mental health struggles, online bullying, and how mistakes can stick around forever in the digital age.
Summer Howell stars as Carrie White, a teen dealing with loss, high school cruelty, and her own telekinetic powers.
Director Flanagan calls it an honest and heartening take.
The cast also features Samantha Sloyan as Carrie's strict mom, Margaret, plus Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder, Alison Thornton, and Siena Agudong rounding out the main roles.