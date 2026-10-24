Carriere posts emotional Instagram tribute after Mitte's death at 34

Carriere called Mitte her "other half," saying, "I just lost my other half." She reflected on how he influenced her personality and helped her through difficult moments.

Beyond acting as Walter Jr. in Breaking Bad, Mitte was known for championing disability inclusion: he lived with cerebral palsy and led efforts for awareness through The Mitte Foundation.

At his Celebration of Life, Carriere highlighted the support he gave their family and the lasting difference he made for others.