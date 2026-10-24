Carriere posts emotional Instagram tribute after Mitte's death at 34
Entertainment
Lacianne Carriere, sister of Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte, posted an emotional tribute after his passing at age 34.
On Instagram, she shared photos and videos, opening up about how much her brother meant to her and the huge impact he had on her life.
Carriere praises Mitte's advocacy and influence
Carriere called Mitte her "other half," saying, "I just lost my other half." She reflected on how he influenced her personality and helped her through difficult moments.
Beyond acting as Walter Jr. in Breaking Bad, Mitte was known for championing disability inclusion: he lived with cerebral palsy and led efforts for awareness through The Mitte Foundation.
At his Celebration of Life, Carriere highlighted the support he gave their family and the lasting difference he made for others.