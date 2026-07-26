Carter buys custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan after divorce from Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa Carter) just treated herself to a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, priced between $450,000 and $600,000, following her recent divorce from Grammy winner Jelly Roll.

She shared the moment on Instagram, showing her heading to sign the paperwork and driving away.

The SUV stands out with its red-and-black leather seats and a starlit roof, definitely a statement ride.