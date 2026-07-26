Carter buys custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan after divorce from Jelly Roll
Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa Carter) just treated herself to a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, priced between $450,000 and $600,000, following her recent divorce from Grammy winner Jelly Roll.
She shared the moment on Instagram, showing her heading to sign the paperwork and driving away.
The SUV stands out with its red-and-black leather seats and a starlit roof, definitely a statement ride.
Carter received lump sum settlement
After 10 years of marriage, Bunnie and Jelly Roll finalized their split earlier this month in Tennessee over "irreconcilable differences." As part of the settlement, Bunnie received a one-time lump sum payment.
Fans were divided: some cheered her for prioritizing self-care, while others questioned the timing. Her reply? "If you a hater, just say that, sis."
Since then, she's been spotted out with Wolf at Jelly Roll's own bar, Goodnight Nashville.