Carter to headline Super Bowl 61 halftime show, downplays nerves
Entertainment
Jay-Z is set to take center stage at the Super Bowl 61 halftime show, officially announced during the Eagles vs. Cowboys game in late October 2026.
When asked about nerves, Jay-Z kept it cool with "There's no pressure involved."
SoFi to host halftime again
SoFi Stadium will host the halftime show for the second time, following its star-packed Super Bowl 56 lineup with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.
The NFL has teamed up with Jay-Z's Roc Nation since 2020 to serve as its live music strategist, so having Jay-Z headline feels like a full-circle moment for both him and fans.