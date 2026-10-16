Casagrand hosts 'Jailer 2' screenings for over 3,500 employees
Entertainment
Casagrand, a real estate company from Chennai, organized over 3,500 employees with special first-day screenings of Jailer 2 across multiple cities.
Teams got to watch one of Indian cinema's most anticipated releases together and soak up the excitement of the film's first-day-first-show (FDFS) screenings.
Casagrand aimed to boost employee camaraderie
The idea was to give everyone a fun break from routine and bring colleagues closer by sharing something they all love: movies.
Casagrand used this event to boost team spirit and show how cinema can make the workplace feel more connected and lively.