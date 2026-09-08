Cash postpones 3 September shows on doctors' advice, rescheduling pending
Rosanne Cash, Grammy-winning musician and eldest daughter of the late Johnny Cash, has had to postpone three September shows after an unexpected medical emergency.
Her team shared on Instagram that doctors told her to pause traveling and performing for now.
The affected concerts were set for Wyoming and Montana, and while new dates aren't out yet, her team says she "deeply regrets" the delay and looks forward to rescheduling appearances.
Cash plans September return, October tour
She's planning to be back on stage by September 19 in Arkansas, with a European tour lined up for October.
Nashville gets a show in November, and California fans can catch her in January 2027.
Just last week, she performed at Tanglewood Music Festival alongside Judy Collins and Amanda Shires.
Earlier this year, she also dropped a duet with Matt Berninger called "Who Loves the Sun."