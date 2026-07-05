'Welcome to the Jungle': Why Suniel Shetty replaced Sanjay Dutt

Actor's efforts

Dutt tried to reschedule his dates

Khan also mentioned that even after Dutt tried to reschedule his dates, things didn't fall into place. "Then the second time, another little issue happened, and he said, 'I will shift my dates again.' Then we felt guilty and said, 'Baba, we can't make you shift your schedule.' " "Then he said, 'How much will you guys adjust for me?' So we had to let go of certain things; the show must go on," Khan said.