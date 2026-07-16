Catch exclusive 'Dune 3' footage before 'The Odyssey'
What's the story
Fans of the Dune franchise are in for a treat! A new update suggests that exclusive footage from Dune: Part Three will be shown at IMAX screenings of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The news was shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Dune, which posted, "Experience exclusive footage of #DuneMovie in front of The Odyssey, only in IMAX 70mm."
Trailer details
Is India on the list?
The post further revealed that the Dune: Part Three trailer will be available in select IMAX 70mm theaters in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and France.
However, it's unclear if Indian theaters will also screen this exclusive footage, given India doesn't have any true IMAX theaters.
Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement and frustration over missing out on this opportunity.
Film information
Meanwhile, know more about 'Dune: Part Three'
Dune: Part Three will continue the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he navigates the consequences of his rise to power.
The film will explore themes of political intrigue, religious fanaticism, and the cost of absolute power.
The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and will be released on December 18.
Film information
Cast of the upcoming film
The film will see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam.
New additions to the cast include Robert Pattinson as Scytale (a Face Dancer), Isaach de Bankole as Farok, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa as Leto II, and Ida Brooke as Ghanima.