'Dune 3': Trailer, cast, characters, release date
What's the story
The third installment of Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy, titled Dune: Part 3, is set to hit theaters on December 18. The film will be based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah and will continue the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he grapples with the consequences of his reign. Warner Bros. recently released a new trailer for the film, giving fans a glimpse into its star-studded cast and characters. Here's everything you need to know about them!
Returning characters
Chalamet and Zendaya
Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides, who has become Emperor by the end of Dune: Part Two. The trailer shows him wrestling with guilt and asking forgiveness for his actions. Zendaya returns as Chani, a crucial emotional force in Dune: Part 3. She confronts Paul over broken promises and his decision to take power in his own name.
New character
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson is the most exciting addition to Dune: Part 3's cast. He plays Scytale, a Face Dancer who is part of the conspiracy against Paul. The trailer shows him as a white-haired antagonist with plans to kill Paul. Scytale is reportedly a shapeshifting villain, and Pattinson's casting has been praised.
Character variant
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's return as Duncan Idaho, who died in the first Dune film, is one of the biggest surprises. He appears in Dune: Part 3 as a ghola of Duncan, a regenerated version of the dead swordmaster. This plot point is one of Herbert's strangest and most painful ideas because Duncan's return is both a gift and a trap. If Villeneuve gets it right, Momoa could be the emotional surprise of the film.
Returning characters
Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rebecca Ferguson
Florence Pugh returns as Princess Irulan, whose role is expected to expand now that she is married to Paul for political power. Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides, who was seen through Paul's vision in Dune: Part Two, will finally become a living obstruction in Dune: Part 3. Rebecca Ferguson also returns as Lady Jessica despite her character being less central to Dune Messiah than in the first two films.
Returning actors and newcomers
Other returning players and new additions
Javier Bardem returns as Stilgar, the Fremen leader who believed in Paul. Josh Brolin is back as Gurney Halleck, Paul's weapons master. Newcomers include Nakoa-Wolf Momoa as Leto II Atreides (one of Paul and Chani's twin children) and Ida Brooke as Ghanima Atreides (Leto II's twin sister). Charlotte Rampling returns as Reverend Mother Mohiam, a Bene Gesserit figure whose political breeding program helped create the disaster now facing the universe.
New character
Isaach de Bankole as Farok
Isaach de Bankole has been cast in Dune: Part 3 as Farok, a Fremen figure tied to Paul's post-victory world. In Herbert's Dune Messiah, Farok belongs to the more disillusioned side of Paul's rule, which could make him a crucial counterpoint to Stilgar. de Bankole is known for his collaborations with Jim Jarmusch and has appeared in Casino Royale and Black Panther, among others.