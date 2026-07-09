'Dune 3': Trailer, cast, characters, release date

Character variant

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa's return as Duncan Idaho, who died in the first Dune film, is one of the biggest surprises. He appears in Dune: Part 3 as a ghola of Duncan, a regenerated version of the dead swordmaster. This plot point is one of Herbert's strangest and most painful ideas because Duncan's return is both a gift and a trap. If Villeneuve gets it right, Momoa could be the emotional surprise of the film.