Cate Blanchett introduces human consent registry to curb AI misuse

Registry lets users set consent levels

Blanchett believes "your identity is your IP in the age of AI," so users can decide exactly how their likeness gets used by AI, whether it's totally blocked (red), allowed with conditions (yellow), or fully permitted (green).

You just provide some basic information like social media links, pick your consent level, and get a unique Human Consent ID for verification.

While enforcement isn't here yet, RSL Media plans to expand this idea soon with registries covering creative work and characters.