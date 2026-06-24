Cate Blanchett unveils Human Consent Registry to manage AI use
Entertainment
Cate Blanchett launched the Human Consent Registry, with Steven Soderbergh in attendance in Brussels, a free platform that lets you decide how AI uses your personal information, like your name, image, voice, and even movements.
You get three choices: allow full use, set limits, or block it completely.
RSL Media calls identity intellectual property
Blanchett's nonprofit RSL Media built the registry to treat your identity as intellectual property, basically saying you should have a say in how AI handles your likeness.
European Union lawmaker Eva Maydell called it a big step alongside the European Union's new AI rules.
Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky also spoke at the event, reminding everyone that while technology is cool for storytelling, real human emotion can't be copied by machines.