Cate Blanchett unveils Human Consent Registry to manage AI use

RSL Media calls identity intellectual property

Blanchett's nonprofit RSL Media built the registry to treat your identity as intellectual property, basically saying you should have a say in how AI handles your likeness.

European Union lawmaker Eva Maydell called it a big step alongside the European Union's new AI rules.

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky also spoke at the event, reminding everyone that while technology is cool for storytelling, real human emotion can't be copied by machines.