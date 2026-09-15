Emmys: Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy pay tribute to Catherine O'Hara
What's the story
Hollywood actor Catherine O'Hara, who passed away in January at the age of 71, was remembered during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night (local time). Her former on-screen children, Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy, paid tribute to her memory. Culkin described O'Hara as "encouraging," "warm," and "funny," adding that she wasn't just a mother to her real-life children but also to him.
Tribute
'She was my mom'
Culkin, who played O'Hara's son in Home Alone, said during the tribute, "She wasn't just a wife and mother to Bo and Matthew and Luke. She was my mom. She was our mama."
"And by extension, she's all of our mama. By the way, call your mother tonight. Give it up for moms."
Murphy's tribute
Murphy connected with strangers over shared love for veteran actor
Murphy, who played O'Hara's daughter Alexis in the beloved comedy Schitt's Creek, described the actor's laugh as a "perpetual 'yes.'"
She said it "challenged anyone who heard it to join in and be as delighted as she was."
Murphy also shared instances of kindness from strangers after O'Hara's death, including receiving a note on an Air Canada flight and being hugged by a gas station attendant.
Levy's tribute
Levy's 'always say yes' lesson
Levy, who played O'Hara's son David on Schitt's Creek, said the "greatest lesson" he learned from her was "to always say yes."
He said this applied both professionally and personally.
"Say yes to her naming that wig. Say yes to giving her space to experiment and create," he advised.
Twitter Post
Here's the tender tribute
this tribute to Catherine O'Hara at the Emmys was soooo sweet wow. and the camera cuts to Martin Short and Steve Martin crying...I'm not okay. her on-screen children Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy spoke so highly of her— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2026
Macaulay: "She was encouraging. She was warm.… pic.twitter.com/k4iukLfFlI
Career highlights
Looking back at O'Hara's career
O'Hara's death was announced by her agency, CAA. She passed away in her Los Angeles home after a brief illness.
Her five-decade-long Hollywood career began with the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television, which she co-created with Eugene Levy. The show won her an Emmy in 1982.
She also starred in films such as After Hours, Beetlejuice, and the first two Home Alone movies.