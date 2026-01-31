Catherine O'Hara dies: Dan Levy, Pedro Pascal pay emotional tributes

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary actor Catherine O'Hara , who passed away at 71 on Friday in Los Angeles after a brief illness. O'Hara was known for her unmatched comic brilliance in iconic projects such as Home Alone, Schitt's Creek, and Beetlejuice. The news has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from her friends and colleagues.

Co-star tributes Macaulay Culkin's touching tribute Macaulay Culkin, who played O'Hara's on-screen son in the Home Alone films, shared an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say." "I love you. I'll see you later."

Dan Levy's tribute 'Catherine was extended family...': Dan Levy's tribute Actor-filmmaker Dan Levy, who played O'Hara's son, Daniel Rose, on Schitt's Creek, also penned an emotional tribute. He wrote, "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years." "Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It's hard to imagine a world without her in it." Levy also co-created the acclaimed comedy show.

Industry reactions Meryl Streep, Michael Keaton's words Meryl Streep, who co-starred with O'Hara in Heartburn, remembered her as a source of "love and light." She said, "Catherine O'Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed... such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends." Michael Keaton, who worked closely with O'Hara on Beetlejuice, wrote: "We go back before the first Beetlejuice. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her."

Heartfelt message Pedro Pascal and Kevin Nealon also honored her Pedro Pascal, who worked with O'Hara on The Last of Us season two, wrote: "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always." Kevin Nealon remembered how O'Hara changed the way many understood comedy and humanity. "From the chaos and heart of Home Alone to the unforgettable precision of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, she created characters we'll rewatch again and again."