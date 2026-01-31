Catherine O'Hara dies: Dan Levy, Pedro Pascal pay emotional tributes
What's the story
The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary actor Catherine O'Hara, who passed away at 71 on Friday in Los Angeles after a brief illness. O'Hara was known for her unmatched comic brilliance in iconic projects such as Home Alone, Schitt's Creek, and Beetlejuice. The news has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from her friends and colleagues.
Co-star tributes
Macaulay Culkin's touching tribute
Macaulay Culkin, who played O'Hara's on-screen son in the Home Alone films, shared an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say." "I love you. I'll see you later."
Dan Levy's tribute
'Catherine was extended family...': Dan Levy's tribute
Actor-filmmaker Dan Levy, who played O'Hara's son, Daniel Rose, on Schitt's Creek, also penned an emotional tribute. He wrote, "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years." "Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It's hard to imagine a world without her in it." Levy also co-created the acclaimed comedy show.
Industry reactions
Meryl Streep, Michael Keaton's words
Meryl Streep, who co-starred with O'Hara in Heartburn, remembered her as a source of "love and light." She said, "Catherine O'Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed... such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends." Michael Keaton, who worked closely with O'Hara on Beetlejuice, wrote: "We go back before the first Beetlejuice. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her."
Heartfelt message
Pedro Pascal and Kevin Nealon also honored her
Pedro Pascal, who worked with O'Hara on The Last of Us season two, wrote: "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always." Kevin Nealon remembered how O'Hara changed the way many understood comedy and humanity. "From the chaos and heart of Home Alone to the unforgettable precision of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, she created characters we'll rewatch again and again."
Showrunner's farewell
Other notable names from Hollywood who paid tribute
The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin shared a long, emotional message. "I think she would prefer that we keep laughing somehow, or at the very least not cry. Not possible at the moment... Goodbye, you legend... you wonderful, brilliant, kind, beautiful human being." "We were lucky to have had you at all." Christopher Guest called her a "comic giant," while Sarah Polley remembered her as the "kindest and classiest."