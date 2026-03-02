Actor Awards: Catherine O'Hara wins posthumously for 'The Studio'

Hollywood actor Catherine O'Hara was posthumously awarded at the SAG-AFTRA-presented Actor Awards on Sunday (Monday IST). The Emmy-winning actor, who passed away in January at 71 after a short illness, was honored for her role in The Studio. She also won as part of The Studio cast in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

Tribute 'She would have been honored to receive this award' O'Hara's The Studio co-star, Seth Rogen, accepted the award on her behalf as the entire auditorium gave her a standing ovation. He said, "I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected so much." He added that O'Hara was a "big fan" of all of them and praised her ability to be generous and kind while never minimizing her own talents.

Anecdotes O'Hara used to email makers every day Rogen also shared how O'Hara would email him and Evan Goldberg with a "completely rewritten version of the scene she was in," which always made not just her character better but the entire show better. She would do this "pretty much every evening before she had a shooting day." "She really showed that you can be a genius and be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other."

Advertisement

Emotional moments Other nominees in comedy series categories O'Hara was nominated for playing former studio chief-turned-producer Patty Leigh on The Studio. Her co-star Kathryn Hahn was also nominated, while Jenna Ortega, Jean Smart, and Kristen Wiig were nominated in this category, too. During Rogen's tribute to O'Hara, the camera captured a teary-eyed Ortega. Hahn was also visibly emotional upon hearing O'Hara's name.

Advertisement