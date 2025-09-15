Catherine Zeta-Jones makes Emmys return in Yara Shoemaker gown
Catherine Zeta-Jones made a stylish return to the Emmys on Sunday, stepping onto the Peacock Theater red carpet after four years away.
At 55, she rocked a black strapless gown from Yara Shoemaker Couture's Fall/Winter 2025 collection—think structured corset and bead-embroidered skirt for major timeless vibes.
She accessorized with Stephen Silver diamonds
She finished her look with over 35 carats of Stephen Silver diamonds (those chandelier earrings and an eye-catching oval ring definitely stood out).
Smoky eyes, nude lips, and sleek center-parted waves kept things modern yet classic.
Her appearance was all about the glam!
Zeta-Jones attended solo this year—no Michael Douglas—and joined Jenna Ortega on stage to present Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
With appearances in 2019 and 2021 too, she's quietly become an Emmys regular.