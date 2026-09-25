Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals 'Kill Jackie' inspiration, accent details
What's the story
Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that she based her performance in the upcoming series Kill Jackie on "funny" people she knows in real life in Wales. The Mumbles actor plays Jackie Price, a former cocaine dealer targeted by hitmen, in the Prime Video series. It's her first role using her Swansea accent and filming a drama in Wales.
Character inspiration
The show is based on a novel
Zeta-Jones told BBC Radio Wales, "I played on people I know in Wales, people who are comedic, and the accent makes it funny and real and true, but the character comes from a tough side of Swansea."
The show is based on a novel called The Price You Pay, originally set in the US with a male protagonist named Jack.
Accent choice
Zeta-Jones insisted on using a Welsh accent
Zeta-Jones insisted on playing her character with a Welsh accent.
She said to the outlet, "I told my creative team, I want to play her Welsh. And they went OK."
"For many reasons. One, I've never played real Welsh Swansea ever, never shot in Wales, and I think it would ground me in her character and add nuances that I would know."
Creative input
Zeta-Jones's creative contribution to the show
As an executive producer on the series, Zeta-Jones also contributed creatively.
She explained, "Jackie has installed this high-tech security system behind these Andy Warhol-style prints of Tom Jones."
"They lift up and out come very dangerous machine guns that do the bad guys in."
"That was my contribution to the scene."
Local ties
Zeta-Jones previously revealed why she turned down 'Welcome to Wrexham'
Despite her Hollywood success, Zeta-Jones has never forgotten her roots.
She previously revealed that she turned down an appearance on Welcome to Wrexham, a documentary series featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Wrexham football team.
"It's really hard to explain to Americans that I'm from Swansea and I was brought up with Swansea City," she said during an interview with Heart Radio.
Kill Jackie premieres on October 2.