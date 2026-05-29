'Cats' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Mumbai June 17-28
Entertainment
Get ready, Mumbai! The legendary musical "Cats" will hit the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre from June 17-28, 2026.
Directed by Chrissie Cartwright, with Matt Krzan serving as resident director, who's been part of "Cats" since 2004, and is visiting India for the first time, the show promises a fresh take on this classic.
Krzan: 'Cats' rehearsals blend music dance
Inspired by T.S. Eliot's quirky poetry collection, "Cats" has wowed audiences since its West End debut in 1981 with its wild junkyard set, iconic choreography, and unforgettable song "Memory."
Krzan says rehearsals focus on blending music, dance, and universal themes like acceptance and forgiveness, so expect an immersive experience that goes way beyond just catchy tunes.