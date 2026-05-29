'Cats' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Mumbai June 17-28 Entertainment May 29, 2026

Get ready, Mumbai! The legendary musical "Cats" will hit the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre from June 17-28, 2026.

Directed by Chrissie Cartwright, with Matt Krzan serving as resident director, who's been part of "Cats" since 2004, and is visiting India for the first time, the show promises a fresh take on this classic.