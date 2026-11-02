CBFC advisory requires only finished films for certification, Rajendra Singh
Entertainment
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a new advisory: filmmakers can now submit only the finished, final version of their movies for certification.
The advisory was signed by CBFC Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Singh and puts an end to submitting rough or incomplete edits just to meet release deadlines.
CBFC gets more say on titles
Now, only fully completed films will be considered: no more tweaks after submission.
The CBFC also gets more say over film titles, including those used in promos.
This update comes after recent delays with big films like Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, and is part of a larger shake-up at the board (including 18 new members joining in).