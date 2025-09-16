'Jolly LLB 3' gets CBFC nod; minor changes required

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a U/A 16+ rating to the upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, led by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi . The movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, September 19. Ahead of its release, the CBFC recommended minor edits that won't impact the story, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Changes New disclaimer added, alcohol brands blurred The old disclaimer was removed, and a new one was added. Alcohol brands were blurred wherever they appeared on screen. The filmmakers were asked to add a fictional name of a place and year at the film's beginning. The CBFC also asked the makers to remove the word "f****r" and modify a scene showing police beating up an elderly man.

Dialogue changes These changes were also made A dialogue was suitably changed to "Emergency Clause," and a logo in the same scene was also modified. Another scene saw a logo on a file carried by Janaki (Seema Biswas) being blurred out. Lastly, a dialogue in the second half was replaced with "Janki amma ka gaon sirf ek...cheque muh pe fek ke mara."