'Dhurandhar' wrap-up and release date: All about Ranveer Singh's film
Ranveer Singh is nearly done filming his next movie, Dhurandhar—the shoot wraps by October 15, 2025.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the team is in its final stretch, with Ranveer finishing his scenes in early October and the rest of the cast close behind.
The film's post-production is already 65% complete and it's gearing up for a big release on December 5, with a release planned for December 5, following a marketing campaign that starts around Diwali.
Meanwhile, here's what else is keeping Ranveer busy
Once Dhurandhar is done, Ranveer jumps straight into Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar—shooting kicks off January 2026 and will take him across Europe.
He's also lined up for a zombie flick with Jai Mehta later in 2026 and might dive into a time-travel adventure directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma.
Busy times ahead!