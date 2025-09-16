'Dhurandhar' wrap-up and release date: All about Ranveer Singh's film Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Ranveer Singh is nearly done filming his next movie, Dhurandhar—the shoot wraps by October 15, 2025.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the team is in its final stretch, with Ranveer finishing his scenes in early October and the rest of the cast close behind.

The film's post-production is already 65% complete and it's gearing up for a big release on December 5, with a release planned for December 5, following a marketing campaign that starts around Diwali.