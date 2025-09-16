Next Article
Jackie Shroff on Mumbai traffic: 'Need better roads or drivers'
Entertainment
Jackie Shroff just posted a video from his car, stuck in Mumbai traffic right next to an ambulance.
He didn't hold back, saying, "Raaste pe hi dum tod dega" to highlight how dangerous these jams can get.
Jackie wondered aloud if we need better roads or smarter drivers, pointing out that a lack of common sense is making things worse.
Jackie last seen in 'Hunter'
His post quickly sparked conversations online—many agreed and suggested fixing road quality too.
On the work front, Jackie was recently seen in the action series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega with Suniel Shetty.
Up next, he'll star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, set for release in 2026.