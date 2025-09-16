Jackie Shroff on Mumbai traffic: 'Need better roads or drivers' Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Jackie Shroff just posted a video from his car, stuck in Mumbai traffic right next to an ambulance.

He didn't hold back, saying, "Raaste pe hi dum tod dega" to highlight how dangerous these jams can get.

Jackie wondered aloud if we need better roads or smarter drivers, pointing out that a lack of common sense is making things worse.