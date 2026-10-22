'Clayface': CBFC cuts 24 seconds of adult content

The CBFC has ordered the removal of visuals depicting nudity in two instances.

One of these scenes, per Bollywood Hungama, features Joana Ribeiro as Mia Torrez, where her nudity is concealed by zooming in on another character.

In total, 24 seconds of nudity were removed from the film.

Additionally, visuals of a face being smashed were also modified in two places, with one shot lasting one second and another six seconds long.