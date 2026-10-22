'Clayface': CBFC cuts 24 seconds of adult content
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered cuts in the upcoming Hollywood horror film Clayface. The movie, which is an R-rated body horror and psychological thriller from the DC Universe, will have paid previews in India on Thursday night. It is set for a full-fledged release on Friday. Despite being given an 'A' certificate by the CBFC, certain changes were mandated before its release.
Censorship details
24 seconds of nudity removed from the film
The CBFC has ordered the removal of visuals depicting nudity in two instances.
One of these scenes, per Bollywood Hungama, features Joana Ribeiro as Mia Torrez, where her nudity is concealed by zooming in on another character.
In total, 24 seconds of nudity were removed from the film.
Additionally, visuals of a face being smashed were also modified in two places, with one shot lasting one second and another six seconds long.
Additional changes
Other changes made to the film
Apart from the aforementioned changes, the word "motherf****r" was voluntarily removed from the film's subtitles. Static anti-alcohol and anti-drug messages were also added to the bottom-right corner of the screen wherever applicable.
These alterations were made before CBFC cleared Clayface on Monday.
The film has a runtime of 108 minutes and 31 seconds, as per its censor certificate.
Previous instance
Similar censorship was applied to 'Obsession'
The censorship changes in Clayface are reminiscent of those made to the 2026 Hollywood sleeper hit Obsession.
Like Clayface, Obsession was also given an 'A' certificate but was asked to censor scenes of extreme violence and graphic sexual activity totaling 38 seconds.
This sparked a debate on why filmmakers are being forced to remove shots from films meant for adults only.
It remains to be seen if Clayface faces a similar backlash.