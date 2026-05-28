'Obsession': 38 seconds of adult content cut for India release

The highly anticipated Hollywood film Obsession is set to hit Indian theaters on Friday. The psychological horror movie, directed by Curry Barker, has already cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. However, Universal Pictures had to make a few changes to get the green light from the censor board, revealed Bollywood Hungama. These modifications involved cutting down on extreme violence and graphic sexual activity in certain scenes.

Censor edits Three major cuts were made The studio had to make three major cuts to get the censor certificate. A scene of extreme violence in the second half was reduced by 24 seconds, bringing its length down to six seconds. A 14-second-long scene of graphic sexual activity was deleted entirely. Additionally, a visual featuring nudity was replaced with approved shots. In total, 38 seconds of adult content were removed from Obsession.

Film length Final runtime of 'Obsession' After making these changes, the CBFC issued the censor certificate on May 6. According to the certification details, the film has a runtime of 110 minutes and 29 seconds, or approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes. Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles, Obsession follows a man who acquires a supernatural toy that fulfills his wish of making his childhood friend fall in love with him, only for the desire to spiral into terrifying consequences.

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