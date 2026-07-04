CBFC clears actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' after 7 scenes removed
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has received its certification, but only after some serious changes.
The CBFC made the team delete seven scenes, swap out three others, mute strong language, and tone down violent moments, all to clear the 180-minute movie for theaters.
'Jana Nayagan' final approval July 3
The film's certification was held up for months due to objections after its December 2025 review. It took legal action from the film's director to get things moving again.
With Vijay now serving as Tamil Nadu's chief minister, there's extra buzz around this release, especially since all edits are done and the final approval came in on July 3.