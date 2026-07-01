CBFC clears 'Ramayana' trailer for Diwali 2026 and 2027
Entertainment
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan, just got the CBFC's approval.
The film is set to arrive in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027, and the trailer, over four minutes long, offers a first real look at this big-budget mythological drama.
Two 'Ramayana' cuts, China promo
CBFC has cleared two versions of the trailer: a four-minute-15-second Ramayana 3D cut and a slightly shorter theatrical version.
The makers are planning a major promo tour in China starting with the Pingyao International Film Festival on September 24.
The film also features Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey, with music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.