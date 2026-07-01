CBFC clears 'Ramayana' trailer for Diwali 2026 and 2027

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan, just got the CBFC's approval.

The film is set to arrive in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027, and the trailer, over four minutes long, offers a first real look at this big-budget mythological drama.