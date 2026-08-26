What did CBFC cut from 'Toxic's Hindi version?
What's the story
The much-awaited Yash starrer, Toxic, hit theaters on Wednesday. While the original Kannada version was certified weeks ago on August 13, the Hindi dubbed version received its certification on Tuesday. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for several changes in the Hindi version before granting it clearance.
Changes made
CBFC muted, replaced several dialogues
Bollywood Hungama reveals that an "offensive" dialogue in the first half and an "abusive" dialogue directed at a child in the second half were muted.
A scene featuring drug abuse was also shortened as per instructions from CBFC.
Additionally, an "obscene" dialogue in the second half was replaced, and a statutory warning that appeared in Tamil was changed to Hindi.
Runtime and changes
Length of 'Toxic' Hindi version revealed
After these changes, the Hindi version of Toxic was passed with an A certificate.
The film's length, as per the censor certificate, is 194.12 minutes (3 hours, 14 minutes, and 12 seconds).
Meanwhile, the Tamil version of Toxic was passed on August 20 with only one change: a dialogue translating to "son of a w***e" was replaced.
Film details
All about 'Toxic'
Apart from Yash, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations LLP.
Set against post-independence Goa, Toxic delves into a dangerous criminal underworld.