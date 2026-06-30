CBFC gives UA 16+ to 'Alpha' releasing July 3

CBFC requests edits for 'Alpha'

The CBFC asked the makers to update the opening disclaimer, switch opening cards to Hindi, and add subtitles for all songs.

Scenes showing alcohol now need warning messages, and some of the violent visuals had to be toned down.

Still, Alpha stands out as YRF's first female-led spy chapter: Bhatt plays Sita, a revenge-driven character crossing moral lines in her search for secrets.