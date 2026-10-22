CBFC hold keeps Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' off Republic and Independence days
Salman Khan's new film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, won't hit theaters on Republic Day or Independence Day, despite reports suggesting a January 26 release.
The movie is still waiting for approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
While some expected a January 26 release, Salman feels the film's message about patriotism will land with viewers no matter the date.
Lakhia's 'Maatrubhumi' emphasizes family and friendship
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh, Maatrubhumi is set during the Battle of Galwan but focuses more on family and friendship than just conflict.
Originally meant to release in April, it's been delayed because of censor board holdups.
Salman hopes audiences see that patriotism isn't tied to a single day: it's about something bigger and more lasting.