CBFC referral stalls 'Bhogi' release, pre-release events paused pending clearance
Sharwanand's new film Bhogi was set to hit theaters, but its release has been postponed after the CBFC sent it to a revising committee.
The movie was sent to a CBFC revising committee, which also put the brakes on its pre-release event and trailer drop due to "unforeseen technical issues."
The team says the new date will be announced shortly.
Nandi's 'Bhogi' set on Maharashtra-Adilabad border
Directed by Sampath Nandi, Bhogi takes you back to rural India in the 1960s, focusing on life along the Maharashtra-Adilabad border.
Sharwanand plays a rustic lead, joined by Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi. The soundtrack by Bheems Ceciroleo already has two songs making waves.
For now, the crew is waiting for CBFC clearance before locking in new plans, definitely a bummer for fans who were excited for its release.