CBFC's new rule: No edits after certification
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently amended Rule 33 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, thus barring filmmakers from making any changes to their movies after they have been certified. This change, which reportedly came into effect on August 10, reverses a previous rule that allowed modifications, such as cuts or additions, to be made post-certification with prior notice and approval from the CBFC.
Impact
What does the amendment mean for filmmakers?
The amendment means filmmakers can no longer alter their film's runtime after it has been certified.
A source told Mid-Day, "If a producer feels that the film is running too long and wants to trim a few minutes, that option is no longer available."
The previous rule also allowed for the addition of subtitles.
Changes
CBFC's previous amendment in May
In May 2026, the CBFC removed the priority scheme for film certification under an amendment to the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.
This was followed by another change in Rule 33, which now prohibits filmmakers from making any alterations after their film has been certified.