CBFC clears 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata,' 'Backrooms' without cuts
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently come under fire for demanding cuts in films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar. It also asked for edits to two pivotal scenes from Obsession, sparking a massive social media outcry. However, this week, the board surprised many by passing Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted: Echoes Of The Past, and Backrooms without any cuts. All three films will premiere on Friday.
Film details
'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' stars Kangana Ranaut
The Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film about the 26/11 terror attacks, was cleared by the CBFC with a U/A 16+ rating on May 29, reported Bollywood Hungama. Despite being a thriller with violent scenes, the board's Examining Committee (EC) reportedly found no reason to demand cuts. The film has a runtime of 127.13 minutes.
Other films
'Haunted' and 'Backrooms' are both horror movies
Vikram Bhatt's Haunted: Echoes Of The Past, a 3D horror film starring Mimoh Chakraborty, was also cleared by CBFC without any cuts. The film has a runtime of 138.54 minutes and was passed by the board on June 9. Additionally, Backrooms, a sci-fi psychological horror Hollywood flick, was given an 'A' rating by CBFC on June 8 with no cuts. It has a runtime of 110.54 minutes.
Film success
'Backrooms' India version may have some changes
Backrooms has been generating curiosity as it has become a sleeper blockbuster, similar to Obsession. However, it's important to note that the studio may have preemptively blurred or removed certain disturbing shots before submitting the film to CBFC. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass.