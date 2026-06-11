The films will release on Friday

CBFC clears 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata,' 'Backrooms' without cuts

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Jun 11, 202609:47 am

What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently come under fire for demanding cuts in films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar. It also asked for edits to two pivotal scenes from Obsession, sparking a massive social media outcry. However, this week, the board surprised many by passing Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted: Echoes Of The Past, and Backrooms without any cuts. All three films will premiere on Friday.