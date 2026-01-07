CBI court to decide on cross-examination delay in Ram Rahim castration case Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

A key US-based witness wants to postpone their cross-examination in the high-profile case accusing Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two doctors of conspiring to castrate around 400 Dera Sacha Sauda followers for so-called spiritual benefits.

The witness, currently being treated for a serious eye condition, says long video calls could affect their health.

The court is set to decide on this request before the scheduled cross-examination dates of January 8 and 9.