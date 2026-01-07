CBI court to decide on cross-examination delay in Ram Rahim castration case
A key US-based witness wants to postpone their cross-examination in the high-profile case accusing Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two doctors of conspiring to castrate around 400 Dera Sacha Sauda followers for so-called spiritual benefits.
The witness, currently being treated for a serious eye condition, says long video calls could affect their health.
The court is set to decide on this request before the scheduled cross-examination dates of January 8 and 9.
What's happening with the witness?
The witness has asked for their lawyer to be present during testimony at the Indian Consulate in New York, sharing concerns about safety due to Ram Rahim's influence and mentioning the challenges of distance and cost.
Meanwhile, the defense questions whether the medical reasons are genuine and opposes having a lawyer present during questioning.