Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's death to be probed by CBI
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in this case. A division bench comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale has asked the CBI to appoint a senior and experienced officer for this investigation.
Investigation details
'Action will be taken against anyone against...'
Nilesh Ojha, lawyer representing Salian's father Satish Salian, said after the ruling, "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI."
"Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found."
Legal proceedings
'If the CBI submits a negative report...'
Ojha added, "No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them."
"Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition."
"The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court."
Case background
Details about Salian's death
Salian was found dead in June 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad.
This came days before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence.
The court had earlier raised concerns over why only an Accidental Death Report was registered when the family had lodged a complaint alleging gang rape and murder.
The court also noted that Salian's family had not been provided copies of the post-mortem report and ADR even after five years.