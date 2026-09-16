CBI opens probe into Salian death naming Chakraborty, Pancholi, Morea
Entertainment
The CBI has opened a fresh investigation into the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, now officially naming actors Rhea Chakraborty, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea in its FIR.
This step follows serious allegations from Salian's father about possible foul play and a cover-up.
Bombay HC seeks Mumbai police review
This new move comes after the Bombay High Court asked for a deeper look into how Mumbai Police first handled the case.
The CBI will assess the evidence and scrutinize statements from key witnesses. Nothing is off the table yet.
For now, no one has been charged with a crime; investigators are just starting to dig back in to see if anything was missed the first time around.