CBS and Paramount drop takedowns of 'Only in Monroe' Entertainment May 26, 2026

CBS and Paramount have decided to back away from efforts to limit reposting against Stephen Colbert's parody show, Only In Monroe.

After leaving The Late Show in May 2026, Colbert launched this quirky program on Monroe Community Media, poking fun at his move from big network TV to local access, with Jack White along for the ride.

The show quickly went viral, but CBS started issuing takedown notices when clips popped up online.