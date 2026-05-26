CBS and Paramount drop takedowns of 'Only in Monroe'
CBS and Paramount have decided to back away from efforts to limit reposting against Stephen Colbert's parody show, Only In Monroe.
After leaving The Late Show in May 2026, Colbert launched this quirky program on Monroe Community Media, poking fun at his move from big network TV to local access, with Jack White along for the ride.
The show quickly went viral, but CBS started issuing takedown notices when clips popped up online.
CBS confirms limited release, pauses takedowns
On May 25, 2026, CBS clarified that Only In Monroe was actually funded and approved for limited release, including Colbert's own YouTube channel.
After Matthew Keys described the takedown notices as "frivolous copyright notices," CBS paused further enforcement while it was reviewing things internally.
'Only in Monroe' mixes Michigan oddities
Only In Monroe mixed Michigan community topics with Colbert's signature wit: think Bigfoot sightings and Jeff Daniels presenting a community calendar.
In one episode, Colbert phoned Byron Allen (now hosting Comics Unleashed), and Allen called him an "American treasure," though he promised his own version wouldn't be as politically charged.