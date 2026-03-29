CBS cancels 'Watson' and 'DMV' ahead of April 15 lineup Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

CBS is pulling the plug on two of its scripted shows, Watson and DMV, as part of its plans for the 2026-27 season.

Both series will wrap up soon: Watson airs its last episode on May 3, and DMV follows on May 11.

The move comes right before CBS drops its new lineup on April 15, and both shows were left out of January's early renewals due to low ratings.