CBS News names Nick Bilton to lead '60 Minutes'
CBS News just picked Nick Bilton, a former New York Times technology columnist, to lead 60 Minutes, even though he's never worked in television news before.
The show is facing some tough times right now, with staff leaving and worries about political influence on what gets aired.
Bilton made Netflix and HBO documentaries
Bilton has made documentaries for Netflix and HBO, teaming up with Bari Weiss (now CBS News's editor-in-chief) on projects like Unknown: Killer Robots.
He steps in after Tanya Simon's more than 30-year run.
Big names like Anderson Cooper and Sharyn Alfonsi recently left (Alfonsi said she was let go for sticking to her journalistic principles).
All this is happening as CBS's parent company deals with mergers and more uncertainty, making Bilton's job even trickier.