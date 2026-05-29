CBS News names Nick Bilton to lead '60 Minutes'

Bilton made Netflix and HBO documentaries

Bilton has made documentaries for Netflix and HBO, teaming up with Bari Weiss (now CBS News's editor-in-chief) on projects like Unknown: Killer Robots.

He steps in after Tanya Simon's more than 30-year run.

Big names like Anderson Cooper and Sharyn Alfonsi recently left (Alfonsi said she was let go for sticking to her journalistic principles).

All this is happening as CBS's parent company deals with mergers and more uncertainty, making Bilton's job even trickier.