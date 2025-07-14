Celebrated actress Saroja Devi dies at 87
B Saroja Devi, a true icon of South Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 87. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable era.
From 1955 to 1984, she starred in over 200 films, with 161 consecutive heroine roles, across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages—leaving an unforgettable mark on Indian film.
Lead heroine in 161 consecutive films
Starting her career at just 17 with Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), Saroja Devi quickly rose to fame after Nadodi Mannan (1958) alongside M G Ramachandran.
She became Kannada cinema's first female superstar and made history as the lead heroine in 161 consecutive films without taking on supporting roles—a record that still stands out today.
She was also on the jury for National Film Awards
Saroja Devi wasn't just an actor; she shaped Indian cinema behind the scenes too—serving as vice-president of the Kannada Chalanchitra Sangha and chairing the National Film Awards jury.
She received major honors like Padma Shri (1969), Padma Bhushan (1992), and the Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu.
Her influence continues to inspire generations of film lovers.