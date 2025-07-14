Celebrated actress Saroja Devi dies at 87 Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

B Saroja Devi, a true icon of South Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 87. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable era.

From 1955 to 1984, she starred in over 200 films, with 161 consecutive heroine roles, across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages—leaving an unforgettable mark on Indian film.